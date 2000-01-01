FOX 5 ADVERTISING
#SO San Diego
WHO WE ARE
FOX 5 is a staple in Southern California, providing viewers with accurate & engaging news, sports and entertainment programming. FOX 5 produces 56.5 hours of local news per week that is delivered by award winning anchors with strong ties to the local community. Our newscasts reach over 900,000 San Diego adults 18+ each week. The powerful combination of leading edge news, FOX Sports and FOX Prime makes FOX 5 a natural marketing partner for companies looking to grow their business.
HOW WE CAN HELP
FOX 5 has a proven track record delivering results for our advertisers. We take a personal approach to crafting your marketing campaign to offer customized research, strategic planning and Emmy award-winning local production. FOX 5 is the most viable partner for any advertiser because our mission is to make your business more successful and profitable. Let us show you how to grow!
WHAT WE DO
FOX 5 helps local and national businesses reach consumers and potential customers through innovative & strategic marketing campaigns. FOX 5 offers a creative blend of marketing solutions like television and digital platforms as well as community-based events and integrated sponsorships – all of which reach your target audience. Our goal is to provide the best marketing value and services for your investment and to make a real difference in your business.
"
WHAT PEOPLE SAY
Absolutely fabulous, we love FOX 5 over here! They’re really great partners and have been very attentive by making sure that everything is complete, on time and runs according to what we talked about. The team is really nice, and the digital team is fabulous, especially in helping us as a small business really grow. They’re also super flexible! We love FOX 5!
Stephanie, owner of Perspective Fitwear